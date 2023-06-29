World Heritage Student Exchange Programs, in cooperation with your community high school, is looking for local families to host boys and girls ages 15–18 for the next academic year.

Students from all over the world -- places such as Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, and Ukraine, to name a few -- are excited to study in the United States. All they need now is you.

To become a host family, or to find out how to become involved with World Heritage in your community, please call 800-888-9040 or visit www.host.world-heritage.org to begin your host family application. There are many students to choose from, so begin the process of welcoming your new son or daughter into your family today.

Jodi Elkins, Maple Grove, Minnesota