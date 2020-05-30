Forcing masks violates freedom -- Pete Papageorge

No one has a right to force people to wear a mask.

Liberals and their cheerleaders in the media keep promoting masks and labeling those that do not comply as being "selfish" or "spreading the virus." This is nonsense.

My rights are not subject to your feelings or opinions on issues. The science and reaction to this pandemic have been wrong. Those "medical experts" stated that masks were not needed earlier this year, and then they changed their minds. The studies used to justify drastic lockdowns were faulty.

If people want to be ruled by fear, that is their choice. But they cannot lecture us or demand we comply to rules, such as mask wearing, so they can feel safer. That is not how our system works, nor how our Bill of Rights operates.

If you do not like the fact that people can choose to not wear a mask, maybe you are living in the wrong nation. Freedom is essential.

Pete Papageorge, Oshkosh