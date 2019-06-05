The May 29 letter to the editor "Men can have say on abortion” asserted that men get to have a say on whether a woman carries a pregnancy to full term or not.
The letter writer and every person involved in the forced-birth movement have managed to completely erase the actual pregnant female from the picture. They have managed to trivialize pregnancy and childbirth to the point that it is safer to give birth in Poland than Texas.
They have degraded reproductive health care to the point that each year about 1,200 women in the United States suffer complications during pregnancy or childbirth that prove fatal. An additional 60,000 women suffer complications that are near fatal. At least half of the deaths are preventable.
The United States is the only “developed” country where the maternal mortality rate is still rising. This is disgraceful and hardly “pro-life.”
Dianne Haskins, Mount Horeb