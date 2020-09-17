Football restart endangers lives -- Andrew Ladd

No greater evidence of the disregard for the safety of student athletes can be found than on the front page stories of Wednesday's Wisconsin State Journal.

One article cites a highly disturbing outbreak of COVID-19 on the UW-Madison campus, and the other is the announcement that the Big Ten wants to start a football season. The utter disregard both for the students and their surrounding communities is as cynical as it is appalling.

Clearly, the lives that will be impacted do not compare to the value of our entertainment and university bottom lines. Colleges have taken a significant financial hit due to the loss of sports, but instead of tapping into their billion dollar endowments, they'd rather just let us all take the hits.

Andrew Ladd, Madison