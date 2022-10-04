Football program will rise once more -- Lila Hemlin

After Wisconsin's loss to Illinois on Saturday, I wondered how much longer Paul Chryst would be around.

He is no longer the UW football coach and departs with millions of dollars for his failures and what appears to be poor management of the football program. That buyout had been written into a contract for him years ago.

I often wondered how he could inspire the team when he very rarely showed any emotion -- positive or negative -- while coaching. I applaud giving the interim coaching job to Jim Leonard. Maybe he will be the permanent coach, but it seems his heart is in the defense.

Like the phoenix, UW football will rise again in time with new leadership. Go Badgers.

Lila Hemlin, Middleton