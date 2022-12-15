 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Football players must support team -- Elinore Koziar

It seems every day another player who “just loved being a Badger" and is appreciative of the coaches and opportunities given to them here, is now leaving the team to improve his football career.

No offense to the players left on the team, whom I'm sure will play their best, but why can’t all the players unite to send a message to former interim coach Jim Leonard and Badgers Nation about how much they are appreciated?

With all this football mess, I regret already purchasing bowl tickets.

Elinore Koziar, Madison 

