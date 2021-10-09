Football games are COVID stress test -- Devin Bresser

Badger football games and continued mask mandates can only coexist in an ocean of stupidity and hypocrisy.
The city and university need to make known, once and for all, whether or not they actually care about containing the spread of COVID. Because the contrast between a seemingly indefinite mask mandate and city-approved, UW-hosted football games is absurd.
The new gym on campus is peppered with monitors bearing vacuous "Badgers must mask up to keep each other safe" slogans, attempting to shift the blame of potential COVID spread in Madison onto UW students. This is insulting given that the most likely culprit of potential spread comes from the UW itself, in Camp Randall -- where football games attract less-vaccinated, variously inebriated out-of-towners by the tens of thousands to engage in their favorite COVID-spreading activities: screaming, singing, hugging, drinking and spitting all over the place.
The federal government and vaccine manufacturers maintain that mass vaccination prevents the spread of COVID. We in Dane County enjoy a nearly 75% vaccination rate, with approximately 90% of UW students and faculty inoculated.
With football games as our vaccine stress-test, it's time to drop the act and stop arbitrarily extending the mask mandate.
Devin Bresser, Madison