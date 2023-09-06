The UW Badgers football home opener was a very unpleasant experience for my group of fans. We attend games to watch football, not listen to a rock concert.

The sound level of the stadium music between plays was excruciating. It was impossible to talk with your seating neighbor. It was not a fun environment.

My Sound Meter App measured the average decibel level between plays at around 90 dB (equivalent to a hair dryer or power mower) with a max of 115 dB (equivalent to a chain saw). It is mandatory to wear hearing protection when working around average noise levels of 85 dB. Exposure to 115 dB should be brief.

The crowd had no time to cheer. You couldn’t hear the referee’s calls. Further, both teams were no huddle, and the music often continued as the teams were in formation calling plays. Two years ago, I complained to the athletic department, and it’s only gotten worse. Sorry to say, it’s time to either break out the ear plugs or cancel your season tickets and watch the game on your big screen TV where you can control the volume.

Bruce Johnson, Middleton