Football fans pay for coach's mistake -- Joyce Hasselman Nigbor

Last Saturday's Wisconsin Badgers football game was horrible -- in fact, it was probably the worst game I have ever watched the Badgers play. There is plenty of blame to go around, and all comments made previously in letters to the editor were valid. But they don't really get to the core of the problem: coach Paul Chryst.
It was clear Chryst thought young quarterback Graham Mertz was the future of Badgers football, so quarterback Jack Coan left the program. Chryst's evaluation was wrong. Mertz may be a good quarterback, but not of the quality to play with "the big boys," and not up to Big 10 standards.
Any athlete knows there are days when you can do no wrong, and Chryst based his hunch on Mertz's one-time performance debut. He should have known better, and now Badger nation will pay for that mistake.
Joyce Hasselman Nigbor, Madison