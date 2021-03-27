Football coach is salvaging season -- Pat Malloy

Thanks to Jon Masson for his March 24 story in the State Journal, "All dressed up and few places to go," covering the efforts of Madison West football coach Brad Murphy, who has tried to put together a spring football season. The pandemic has made it a very difficult year for many high school athletes who have been unable to play their sport. It was especially difficult for those who had no season when other schools were able to put together a sports season. The athletes who could not participate paid a heavy price.