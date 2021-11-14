Foot patrols may improve policing -- Irwin Kass

The State Journal's Oct. 31 editorial supporting at least eight more police officers was on point.

Madison definitely needs 8 more police officers STATE JOURNAL VIEW: More turf, rash of gunplay require eight additional cops, better data analysis in Madison

Maybe the mayor would want to consider adding foot patrols where a two-person officer team walked the beat daily in high-crime areas. They would be watchers and listeners of neighborhood concerns. This would be a clear message that the city is reaching out to make the neighborhoods safer.

This could allow citizens more opportunity to interact and vice versa. Building up trust will lead to more cooperation and less fear. Hopefully, this strategy would lead to less crime.

Irwin Kass, Madison