Food service worker are unsung heroes -- Peter Lalley

I am especially grateful during the coronavirus pandemic to the food and miscellaneous services employees of Wisconsin.

Whether it be groceries, medications, mail service or other necessities of life, they put their health at risk to serve us each day. For example, at the Pick 'n Save on East Monona Drive, I'm always greeted, served and helped with checkout by friendly and courteous employees.

They are truly unsung, deserving heroes.

Peter Lalley, Monona, UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health

