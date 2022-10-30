Food program is worth investment -- Dominque Petty

As a person who grew up on FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, some of the only fruits and veggies I remember were bananas and maybe a bag of baby carrots. I watched my mother struggle to make the right decisions for our family. Getting groceries was always quantity over quality.

Forty percent of FoodShare participants are children. This program helped me and my family survive during prolonged periods of time.

The Dane County Double Dollars program enables FoodShare participants to stretch their dollars even further and prioritize purchasing healthy foods. Shoppers can double their purchasing power at participating farmers markets and other healthy food stores.

In addition, the program supports local farmers and small businesses, and it can help stimulate the local economy. For every $1 in new SNAP benefits, up to $2 of economic activity is generated, according to the USDA.

As a member of the American Heart Association’s advocacy committee and as a person who knows firsthand how important programs like this are, I urge our County Board supervisors to invest $200,000 in the Double Dollars program. This program is a win for Wisconsin families, farmers and the local economy.

Dominique Petty, Middleton