Food funds lost to petty power grab -- Janice Antoniewicz-Werner

Republicans used to promote themselves as the party of business, fiscal responsibility and family values. Clearly that is a fraud. Their refusal to support a mask mandate in Wisconsin will cost our state $50 million per month in supplemental food aid.

Apparently, asking our fellow citizens to protect one another during a deadly pandemic by putting a piece of cloth across their faces is a political bridge too far for the GOP-controlled Legislature and Wisconsin Supreme Court. Obviously, the GOP doesn’t care about suffering families and seniors who will lose this critical nutrition support.

They also don’t seem to care about businesses such as grocers, farmers, truck drivers and others who work in the food industry. That $50 million per month serves as an economic stimulus for the state. This is just one of the latest and most egregious examples of how the Republican Party has become the party of obstruction and petty political power grabs no matter what the cost.

I’d say vote them out, but the gerrymandered districts make it next to impossible.

Janice Antoniewicz-Werner, Madison