Follow US Flag Code to honor heroes -- Jim Maas

"On Memorial Day the flag should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon only, then raised briskly to the top of the staff until sunset, in honor of the nation’s battle heroes,” according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
According to the U.S. Flag Code, codified by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954, flags are to be flown at half-staff for specific periods of time to honor the passing of high-ranking officials, such as the president, vice president, members of Congress, or Supreme Court justices.
Today is Memorial Day. Why were some flags flying at half-staff before now?
Well, a “mass shooting” occurred in California. Were any veterans or government officials included? How many random citizens killed by some nut case are needed to declare a “national tragedy"? Is there a minimum number or is sensational media coverage sufficient?
When flags are lowered whenever something sad is reported in the media, the gesture of respect becomes meaningless. The governor and the president need to honor those listed in the Flag Code, period.
Eight soldiers in my unit were killed on Memorial Day, 1969, in Vietnam. They have since been honored by flags lowered for half a day on Memorial Day. They are disrespected by political grandstanding today.
Jim Maas, Madison