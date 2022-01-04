 Skip to main content

Follow the science, open the schools -- Matt Limoges
Madison schools are going back to virtual learning. I find it alarming that, yet again, selective science is driving public decisions.

Almost at the same time that I received a notice on my phone that South Africa has peaked with omicron and saw no major spike in deaths, I also received a notification that the Madison School District is delaying its return from the holiday break with virtual learning after that delay.

Did we not see the harm from keeping children away from their peers? Aren’t vaccinations proven to substantially reduce hospitalizations and death from COVID-19? Throughout the pandemic Wisconsin has tragically lost seven children to COVID-19 statewide. During the same period, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the same entity providing guidance on how to manage this pandemic best, has established that suicide rates have risen throughout the state of Wisconsin.

There is no silver bullet to “end” this pandemic, so we must establish priorities on how to move forward. To me, those priorities should begin with keeping children in school. Any other approach than in-person instruction is scientifically proven to be adversely affecting our children.

Let’s follow the science.

Matt Limoges, Fitchburg

