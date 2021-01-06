Follow the science and open schools -- Florence Hoffman

So Madison teachers oppose a return to the classroom? What a surprise.
We've all heard, since the pandemic began, that we should "follow the science." But now that leading health experts are urging a return to the classroom, especially for young children, large blocks of people are resisting "the science."
For many months, doctors, nurses, grocery store clerks, hairdressers and many others have been in their work places. Most of these employees have had no choice. If they decline to return to work, they can lose their job.
Teachers are employees of we the taxpayers, and yet they seem to have an inordinate amount of power when decisions like this are being made. Scientific evidence (and anecdotal evidence) shows clearly that returning to in-person classes does not pose the very high risk of transmission that was originally feared. Parochial schools seem to have managed this with minimal infection spread.
Curiously the Madison School District refuses to release data on the spread of COVID-19 among those students who have been receiving academic help in school buildings since September. Perhaps it would harm their argument on the threat posed by in-school classes?
Florence Hoffman, Fitchburg