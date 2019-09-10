A big welcome and welcome back to our new students and returning students who share Madison’s roads and bike paths with me on their bicycles.
Here are just a few reminders: On the city bike paths, those yellow dashed lines in the center of the path are not graffiti. They are lane markers. Cyclists should only cross over these markers when turning or intending to pass. Nothing is more harrowing than seeing a biker coming straight at you in your lane. Don’t pass unless you have an open lane to pass in.
And lastly, because you can ride side by side in your lane doesn’t mean you should ride side by side. Just obey the rules of the road and we’ll get along fine.
Michael Collins, Madison