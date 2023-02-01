 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Follow the money on COVID and solar farms -- Hugh L. Roberts

"Let sleeping dogs lie," as the saying goes, is our government's agenda when it comes to keeping the public uninformed.

They try to distract us with claims of racism, misogyny and homophobia, meanwhile they send billions to Ukraine and bring us to the brink of war with Russia.

The recent COVID debacle proved that if the bureaucrats can distract us by using fear and intimidation, we will give up our freedoms. Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical industrial complex rakes in billions.

Take the climate change agenda, for example. Are we naïve enough to believe there aren’t nefarious motives behind the ruling class passing laws supporting renewables such as ethanol, wind turbines and solar power? Who benefits from this? A good rule of thumb is to follow the money.

The land grab of government solar is the worst example of this. If you are a landowner who signed up for solar farms, you’ve fallen into the trap of excessive materialism without looking at the big picture. Realize that, for the government to give something to one person, it has to take it from someone else in the form of taxes or inflation.

Stop the corruption. Wake up, America.

Hugh L. Roberts, Randolph

