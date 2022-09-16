 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Follow the biking rules of the road -- Michael Collins

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

A big welcome (or welcome back) to the students at UW-Madison and other schools.

As for our bicycle riding friends, a few points:

  • The dashed yellow lines in the middle of the bike paths are not for decoration. They define bike lanes.
  • Never pass other bikers when a bike is approaching you in the opposite lane
  • Never attempt to pass a biker who is passing others ahead of you
  • Never ride (and converse) side by side -- two abreast.

These are simple guidelines.

Heed them, and we'll all get along just fine.

Ignore them, and somebody is going to get hurt. I hope not me.

Michael Collins, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics