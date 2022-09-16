Follow the biking rules of the road -- Michael Collins

A big welcome (or welcome back) to the students at UW-Madison and other schools.

As for our bicycle riding friends, a few points:

The dashed yellow lines in the middle of the bike paths are not for decoration. They define bike lanes.

Never pass other bikers when a bike is approaching you in the opposite lane

Never attempt to pass a biker who is passing others ahead of you

Never ride (and converse) side by side -- two abreast.

These are simple guidelines.

Heed them, and we'll all get along just fine.

Ignore them, and somebody is going to get hurt. I hope not me.

Michael Collins, Madison