Follow the biking rules of the road -- Michael Collins

A big welcome (or welcome back) to the students at UW-Madison and other schools.
As for our bicycle riding friends, a few points:
- The dashed yellow lines in the middle of the bike paths are not for decoration. They define bike lanes.
- Never pass other bikers when a bike is approaching you in the opposite lane
- Never attempt to pass a biker who is passing others ahead of you
- Never ride (and converse) side by side -- two abreast.
These are simple guidelines.
Heed them, and we'll all get along just fine.
Ignore them, and somebody is going to get hurt. I hope not me.
Michael Collins, Madison