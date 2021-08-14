Follow golden rule, not new pronouns -- Jerry Darda

When interacting with a city of Madison employee, whether that person is a firefighter, police officer, arborist or sanitation worker, I’ve tried to treat that individual with respect and dignity -- and the favor has always been returned.
During 50 years of interactions at no time has a city employee’s genitalia, sexual or gender identity, or sexual preferences ever been an issue, since I've only been interested in the service that professional person provides. The employee's sexual proclivities are and should be a non-issue.
The golden rule should determine how all people -- regardless of differences -- are treated. However, the city of Madison is taking LGBTQ business to a new level by expecting folks to learn a new vocabulary of pronouns which resemble a difficult foreign language -- all in an effort to be inclusive and non-offensive.
The easier solution is to ask all folks to employ the golden rule in all interpersonal encounters. And remind those too easily offended that most folks don't care about their gender or sexual identity, or want to offend them. Asking folks to learn this new foreign language of pronouns is a waste of time when more serious city issues need attention.
Jerry Darda, Madison