Follow Australia's lead of gun deaths -- Stephen Blake
Australia just marked the 25th anniversary of a lone gunman killing 35 people in Tasmania state in a massacre that galvanized the nation to drastically tighten gun laws. In the quarter of a century since then, only a few mass shootings have occurred. If they can do it, why can't we?

Aussies are not known as subservient slaves to the government. Their national song is about a guy who drowns himself rather than submit to authority. ("Waltzing Matilda" has nothing to do with dancing or a girl named Matilda).

Maybe a constitutional convention of states might be a good idea after all. It would be the perfect opportunity to discuss updating the antiquated Second Amendment.

Stephen Blake, Oxford

