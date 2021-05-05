Follow Australia's lead of gun deaths -- Stephen Blake

Australia just marked the 25th anniversary of a lone gunman killing 35 people in Tasmania state in a massacre that galvanized the nation to drastically tighten gun laws. In the quarter of a century since then, only a few mass shootings have occurred. If they can do it, why can't we?
Aussies are not known as subservient slaves to the government. Their national song is about a guy who drowns himself rather than submit to authority. ("Waltzing Matilda" has nothing to do with dancing or a girl named Matilda).
Maybe a constitutional convention of states might be a good idea after all. It would be the perfect opportunity to discuss updating the antiquated Second Amendment.
Stephen Blake, Oxford