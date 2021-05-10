Follow advice of climate task force -- Benjamin Bishop

As a resident of Madison and as a part of the greater Wisconsin community, I care about our lands, water, air and communities because they are important to everyone's health and wellbeing.
Wisconsin’s energy landscape has changed in the last year. Four coal plants were announced for retirement, and Gov. Tony Evers’ Task Force on Climate Change released a report that outlines a path to 100% carbon-free energy. Recommendation No. 47 calls on the state to avoid all new fossil fuel infrastructure, including Dairyland Power Coop’s proposed Nemadji Trail Energy Center fossil gas plant in Superior and Enbridge’s proposed Line 5 re-route in northern Wisconsin.
It is critical we do this because Wisconsin needs to help limit the global mean surface temperature from reaching 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial period (reference period 1850–1900). Using fossil fuels directly correlates to increasing greenhouse gas emissions and impacts of climate change. It is important to stop using fossil fuels and to use renewable energy resources. It is imperative that we follow through on the task force’s recommendations, and I ask Gov. Evers, our utilities and our legislators to do just that.