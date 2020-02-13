Folks need to see through Trump's lies -- Scott Whitney

I rolled my eyes so hard I think I sprained something while reading last Sunday's letter to the editor "Trump succeeded as Democrats failed," which praised President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.
Here is a reminder for those who seem to keep forgetting this: President Trump lies -- all day, every day, about everything.
The amazing economy? Job growth under President Trump during the past three years has been slightly worse than under President Barack Obama during his last three years. Trump's economy coincided with a ballooning deficit and lingering trade imbalance -- so, not so great.
President Trump's supposed gesture of giving a scholarship to a needy student? That student and her mother had no idea why she was there. The student already attended a charter school she loves and pays no tuition for. She was used as a prop and distraction so President Trump could point to this one act even as his department of education damages schools and harms students.
Trump did do one thing that I don't think was a lie. He truly believes in the divisive, racist, misogynistic, xenophobic rhetoric of Rush Limbaugh. The talk radio host is a man who doesn't deserve to look at a Medal of Freedom, let alone be awarded one.
What will it take to wake up more people to how awful Trump truly is?
Scott Whitney, Platteville