LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Folks need clean slate after prison -- J. Denny Weaver

I welcome the news that a bipartisan committee is working on legislation to increase employment opportunities for people with criminal convictions in Wisconsin. 

The common dictum is that one who has finished a prison term has “paid a debt to society.” I encourage the legislators to take that idea seriously. One of the most significant factors that hinders employment for ex-prisoners is that they have a conviction on their resume. If a person has truly “paid a debt to society,” then a prior conviction or prison sentence ought not be a life-long penalty.

Legislators should make it possible, with some exceptions such as sex offenders and capital offenses, for well-motivated people leaving prison to leave that fact off a job application, and also teach the public that a completed prison sentence is not a life sentence.

J. Denny Weaver, Madison

