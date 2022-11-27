Folks can't admit Trump was a mistake -- Dennis B. Appleton

Many people are at a loss to explain the continued popularity and support for Donald Trump.

The twice-impeached former president has a blatant disregard for civility, authority and human decency, and no respect whatsoever for honesty and the truth. So why do so many Americans continue to support his particular brand of vulgar, dangerous politics?

The answer in great part may be human nature. People are reluctant to take responsibility for making a mistake. No one likes to admit that they backed the wrong horse, picked the losing team or invested in a failed company. Casinos are full of obstinate people who insist on throwing good money after bad.

So it may be with Trump. A great many Americans are probably embarrassed they supported him in the first place, and they are too sensitive to peer pressure and appearances to admit their faulty judgment. They would rather go down with the sinking ship than admit that anyone could have seen the voyage was doomed from the start.

We are all human and susceptible to error. There is no shame in making a bad choice.

But nothing can be gained by refusing to acknowledge our missteps in life. And in the case of allowing Trump to continue to poison our society with his misguided brand of arrogance, dishonesty and bile, we have everything to lose.

Dennis B. Appleton, Madison