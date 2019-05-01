Are people really abandoning the Democratic Party and wearing shirts saying #WalkAway, as the author of the April 23 letter to the editor "More should leave Democratic Party" told us?
Being the skeptic that I am, I researched and found the #WalkAway campaign was founded last summer by Brandon Straka, a gay New York hairstylist wannabe actor who collects donations and notoriety online. Yet his following consists of conservatives on the right-wing internet, not Democrats.
Last summer conservatives feared the “blue wave,” and it appears the #WalkAway campaign was an attempt to stifle the blue vote. The conservative media reported this as a mass movement, but that was a sham. #WalkAway was criticized for bogus memes using stock photos to depict liberals who were walking away because liberal politics no longer embodied their values of "unity, personal empowerment and love."
Thankfully, this had little if any impact on the "blue wave," but we must remain vigilant.
I have never met a liberal who has decided that the Democratic Party hates and hurts people and thus, he needs to switch and become a Republican. I do know, though, that the opposite is true, because I have several relatives and some friends who have left the Republican Party, especially after witnessing their party morphing into the party of Donald Trump.
Ann Stratton, Stoughton