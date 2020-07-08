Focus shouldn't be on State Street -- Irwin Kass

The State Journal's June 28 editorial, "Save State Street from virus, vandals," missed the mark.

The editorial board appealed to anti-violence sentiments and barely scratched the surface of the real problem of business investment disparity. Sure, violence and looting is wrong. Yes, affected State Street businesses should be repaired, rebuilt and protected going forward.

But if Madison is to reverse racial and economic inequality and promote diversity, then the focus should be on neglected neighborhoods. To decide how to allocate funds for business, a starting point would be the new real estate assessments. Priorities should be given to localities where assessments are less than average.

State Street will always thrive because of the nearby university and state Capitol. Many other neighborhoods needing business investment don’t have this luxury. It’s a better use of funds to improve and save these neighborhoods with targeted business investment. That’s where the priorities should be now. Madison will be a better city because of it.

Irwin Kass, Madison