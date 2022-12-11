Focus on past won't fix injustice -- Freddie L. Brown

As a society of oppressed people, we need to realize that the majority of our grievances are manufactured. What? By who?

The original instigators of racism: the European. And see what I just did? I pointed a finger at someone else and placed blame.

Individually, we must decide that we must work with our neighbors, no matter how they may appear on the outside. We need them to help hold the rope -- the one that should tie us together. What matters is that we treat each other with respect and dignity -- regardless of country of origin, race, religion or creed.

Society is divided by the idea that our differences will not allow us to cohabitate or work together in a sustainable fashion. Stop placing blame. Who cares about the why, where, when it all began. We need each other to move this gigantic needle forward.

Society must work for everyone. It cannot be sustained in the battle of antisemitism, mistreatment of people of color, or gender identity. Our failures of the past must be left there and used as a starting point of what can be. Together as one, separate as none.

Freddie L. Brown, Kenosha

