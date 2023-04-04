Focus on identity is media deflection

In a stunning display of media deflection, NBC News published an article in the aftermath of Monday’s horrific mass shooting. The headline read, “Fear pervades trans community amid focus on Nashville shooter’s gender identity.” After six people were murdered, including three children, NBC would prefer to focus on the feelings of the city’s transgender community rather than the victims, their loved ones and the shooter’s motives.

Because identity is at the core of Democratic politics and messaging, it’s time for a thought experiment. When a deranged white man shot and killed several Black people at a grocery store in New York last year, should we have focused on how white members of that community felt?

When a crazed man murdered several Asian women in Atlanta the year before, was it crucial to be concerned about how the men in Atlanta were feeling? The answer is obvious.

Aside from the shooter, no member of Nashville’s transgender community was directly affected by the violence that took place on Monday. Certain media outlets ought to recognize that in avoidance of shifting the conversation from those who were killed and why.

Reid Goldberg, Madison

