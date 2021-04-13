Focus on Downtown residents, workers -- Dennis B. Appleton

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway rightfully wants to address the various issues and hurdles confronting Downtown Madison. But in her column in Tuesday's State Journal, "Madison needs a vibrant and diverse Downtown," she has made it clear just who is getting priority in her thinking and planning.

She lists the groups that are the most important components of the Downtown market as tourists first and sports fans second, with residents and local employees third and fourth, respectively.

Perhaps she would garner more support for revitalizing and reinventing Downtown Madison if she prioritized the people who actually live and work there, instead of those who are only transient visitors.

Madison needs to be designed for Madisonians, first and foremost. If this is not the approach, then any new life breathed into Downtown will be as fleeting and ephemeral as the interest of those who see the city as little more than a weekend’s worth of fun.

Dennis B. Appleton, Madison