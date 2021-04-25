 Skip to main content
Focus on climate, not rocket ships -- Ali Bram
Friday’s SpaceX rocket launch, while exciting and fun to watch, is a slap in the face of reality.

The launch comes just one day after Earth Day. It took an enormous amount of money, effort and knowledge to send four astronauts into space. This should have been used to solve the plastics problem and the massive challenges brought about from global warming. We need to reduce carbon emissions and cope with drought.

Some space experiments may benefit humanity. But if no humanity is left alive on Earth to benefit, they are useless. It’s time to put away the Legos and get some chores done.

Ali Bram, Madison

