Wouldn't it be nice if we could stop identifying people by the color of their skin and focus on what that are doing?
Isn't that what Martin Luther King's dream was?
The color of our skin should not be any more significant than whether we have blue or brown eyes or red or black hair. We are all human beings.
We've come a long way since the Emancipation Proclamation. We can only move forward if we stop treating skin color as our most important feature and start recognizing our accomplishments.
Anne Baer, Madison