Focus not decency, not just money -- Jeff Veesenmeyer

How sad I felt after reading last Sunday's letter to the editor "This election, vote your pocketbook." The author worked for a horrible boss whose only goal was to make the sales team rich so their families had a financial future.

I left a horrible company and boss like he described and moved to Wisconsin. I made less money but enjoyed life, sent the kids to college and paid off the mortgage.

I'd give up some of my 401K earnings to see our country less driven by personal wealth and more focused on a path of decency to our fellow mankind.

Jeff Veesenmeyer, Sun Prairie

