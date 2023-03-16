While a woman's right to choose is indeed on the ballot, I think Judge Janet Protasiewicz's campaign would benefit more from putting the focus on fixing the gerrymandered election maps instead.

The current district lines have effectively disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of potential voters. This will have the effect of lowering enthusiasm and turnout for future state and national elections.

Reproductive rights is one of many topics the new court would face. But I'm afraid by running what amount to the same ads as the last election cycle, they risk "election fatigue" and playing right into conservatives' hands.

Gerrymandering is bad regardless of what political party it benefits, and it should be a unifying subject. Slinging mud just makes both sides look terrible.

Malcolm Mandela King, Madison

