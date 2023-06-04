Today, nearly 75% of the U.S. population served by public water supplies (over 207 million people) has access to water with recommended levels of fluoride to prevent tooth decay. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has proclaimed community water fluoridation one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century.

Fluoridation is effective, safe, economical and socially equitable in preventing tooth decay. Studies show that community water fluoridation reduces decay by about 25% in children and adults, even with the widespread use of fluoride-containing products such as toothpaste.

It's time to rethink fluoride in water -- Brenda Staudenmaier I am concerned about the recent spike in fluoride in the drinking water of Sun Prairie.

The May 21 letter to the editor “It’s time to rethink fluoride in water” suggests that a controversial, yet-to-be-published federal report proves a link between community water fluoridation and IQ. But two more recent studies published this year refute that claim, finding consistent evidence that fluoride exposure at the concentration used for community water fluoridation is not associated with lower IQ scores. (One report also observed the need to overcome “uncritical acceptance” of poorly designed studies.)

Let’s continue to look at the non-biased, scientific facts -- which support good oral health policies to provide optimally fluoridated water to our residents.

Dr. Christopher Johnson, Eau Claire, president, Wisconsin Dental Association