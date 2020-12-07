Flu shot is extra important this year -- Sally Jo Spaeni

The Madison Senior Center urges older adults to get a flu shot as soon as possible this year.
Compared to younger people, the consequences of older adults getting the flu range from more severe to deadly. Older adults have much higher rates of chronic conditions, such as diabetes, heart conditions and arthritis, which add to flu complications. During last flu season, adults ages 65 and older were only 17.5% of Wisconsin’s population, but accounted for more than 40% of flu-related hospitalizations and more than 80% of flu-related deaths.
This year, it’s important to get the flu shot so as not to confuse flu symptoms with COVID symptoms and to avoid getting both. Two scientific studies of over 20,000 people show that the flu plus COVID doubles the death rate. At this incredibly difficult time for Wisconsin, with the virus raging, it’s important that hospital beds be reserved only for those most in need, which tragically is COVID patients.
So let’s all be good citizens and mask up, wash up and roll up our sleeves to get a flu shot. If you need information about where flu shots are available in our community, please call us at 608-266-6581.
Sally Jo Spaeni, Madison Senior Center
