Floyd was murdered, plain and simple -- Sgt. Fred Coller

Regarding the death of George Floyd, this was not a matter of poor law enforcement officer training. It is an issue of hiring macho tough guys to be police men.

I am a retired law enforcement supervisor. During my decades-long career, I knew these tough guy types. When they brought people to the jail, inevitably, the detainees would be battered and bruised. I would have to order the officers to vacate the booking area as they continued to taunt their victims.

I also knew that several of the most skilled and physically gifted officers rarely, if ever, used violence during their contacts. They used their intellect and verbal skills to defuse confrontations before events escalated.

Our officers were instructed to treat everyone with as much respect as the situation allowed. I trained use of force tactics and have never seen a technique that allows kneeling on an handcuffed person's neck.

Police are trained to use the least amount of force necessary to achieve the goal of controlling the person and situation.

Floyd was murdered. There is no other explanation for what happened.

Sgt. Fred Coller, Baraboo, Sauk County Sheriffs Department (retired)