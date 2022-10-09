 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Florida needs to address climate -- Ali Bram

  •

Efforts to help people who have experienced loss of homes, livelihoods and lives from natural disasters are to be commended and applauded. Nationwide compassion comes shining through, with action much like good parents who strive to help their children by feeding, clothing and sheltering them.

It’s time now for caring parents to go one step further and guide our dependents in a direction that will save them from a lifetime of misery. It’s called “tough love.”

Florida has received billions of dollars in disaster relief. No strings are attached to this funding, which leads to higher insurance rates and taxes for all of us. Meanwhile, the state of Florida has no statewide plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, or goals to transition to renewable energy. Florida doesn't have good flood disclosure laws, and not enough Floridians have flood insurance.

Yet the state is the third largest consumer of electricity in the nation, with 75% of it coming from fossil fuels. As climate change increases hurricane intensity and raises sea levels, drastic measures must be undertaken to reduce the effects of global warming. It’s time to set some ground rules for receiving allowance.

Ali Bram, Madison

