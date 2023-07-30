The Florida Board of Education has recently decided to change the curriculum and teach students that some people benefited from slavery. In addition, they claim that a 1920 massacre in Ocoee, Florida, where at least 30 Black residents were killed as they were trying to vote, may have been committed by African Americans. That is not what happened -- it is a fabrication.

They are changing the narrative and rewriting history. As we all know, there is absolutely no benefit to being enslaved and no benefit to being oppressed -- absolutely none.

History needs to be told accurately and completely. The students must to be taught the truth, the full truth.

Even though it may be a difficult subject we should never downplay the horrors of slavery. The students need to be well-informed about their past as they learn and grow as citizens in our democracy.

Our great country deserves no less.

Maya Fairchild, Madison