The recent horrendous rainfall and subsequent flooding was an unusual event that set new records.
The floods, earthquakes, wild fires, damaging high ocean levels, melting glaciers and other environmental tragedies, seem to be mother nature's revenge for humankind’s abuse of our planet.
This is just the beginning of the results of global warming. I shudder to think of what else may be coming and its impact on future generations.
God help us if we don’t change our reckless ways.
William H. Tishler, Fitchburg