It sounds awfully callous to say this right now, but the record-breaking rainfall and flooding that inundated western Dane County recently will be terrific for economic growth.
The to-do list is staggering. Roads need to be reconstructed, bridges need to be rebuilt, homes and businesses need to be repaired, and a vast assortment of commercial inventory, appliances, furniture, and other household possessions need to be thrown away and replaced.
No doubt some people and firms will move to higher ground, meaning land speculators, developers, and construction crews will profit from new growth that otherwise would not have happened.
But it's not the kind of economic boost any sane person would want.
So when the deniers and skeptics of human-induced climate change insist reducing greenhouse gas emissions will hurt the economy, they need to explain whether this is the kind of “growth” they want.
If they prevail and we continue on with business-as-usual, the chances are good we’ll get a lot more if it. If 15 inches of rain in a few hours is great for business in Black Earth, imagine what 20 or 30 inches would do.
Hans and Lyn Noeldner, Oregon