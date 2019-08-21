Polls show more than 75 percent of U.S. citizens favor background checks prior to purchasing a gun. More than 50 percent favor eliminating the manufacture and sale of assault-style weapons.
That should lead to congressional action to pass laws to achieve these goals based on what I learned in my high school civics class. But they cannot teach you everything in high school.
No one imagined a Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in those simpler times. We do not know the will of Congress because one man takes it on himself to block the legislation.
McConnell says he will discuss the matter when Congress returns from its lengthy vacation in September. This is a classic stalling tactic, hoping the fervor raised by the El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, massacres will have gone away after Labor Day and the attention of the country turns to other things.
The NRA has to be delighted to be pulling McConnell's strings.
So what to do? The high school civics class suggested writing to your representative. Often, this is a useless gesture. But maybe this time if we can flood our senators with mail, and the will of the people can be heard.
Tom Carroll, Madison