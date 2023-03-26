With an upcoming election for state Supreme Court justice, we are inundated with TV ads to the point where we are turning them off due to overkill.

Whatever became of campaigning on the strengths of the candidate? It seems like none of the ads during this campaign have highlighted -- or even mentioned -- something positive about a candidate.

How can the public be expected to know the strengths of the person running for election, when all we see are negative ads attacking the opponent?

The end result of this kind of campaigning is that we don't feel either candidate is qualified. This is enough to keep us home from the polls on election day.

This kind of advertising for any office is pervasive, resulting in nothing positive being said about anybody running for any office.

Janet (JB) Grosse, Madison

