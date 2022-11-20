Flip court to end gerrymandering -- Randy Schramm

There's very little difference, demographically speaking, between ourselves and Michigan and, for that matter, neighboring Minnesota, which is also blue. If we can flip a few Supreme Court seats, we can challenge the constitutionality of the gerrymandered districts.

Statewide races are frequently won by Democrats. We should at least have solid representation in our state Assembly and Senate. We can rid ourselves of Republican cabal that generated nothing but tax cuts for their wealthy donors, division and the Foxconn boondoggle. We can return to the Wisconsin tradition of open and honest government, the education of our children and the protection of our beautiful environment.