Flight gives veterans a warm welcome -- D. Bruce McCulloch

I was honored to be included in a recent Badger Honor Flight to Washington. As a Vietnam veteran, I had resisted this for years.

When I got home from my tour in 1968, I ran into an old friend who asked where I had been. I told him I just got back from Vietnam. He responded with, "Oh, baby killer." After that, it was many years before I mentioned it again to anyone.

That was then. Now, with the help of the good folks at Badger Honor Flight and so many volunteers, the first steps to actually healing have begun. The trip was great, but the "welcome home" on arriving back in Madison was nothing short of spectacular.

I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all at Badger Honor Flight who were involved for arranging this trip. Thanks to all those who responded to the mail call portion of the trip, and of course thanks to the hundreds who came out to greet us with a hearty "welcome home" more than 50 years in the making.

D. Bruce McCulloch, Madison