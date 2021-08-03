Flexible parking, BRT good for UW-Madison campus -- Patrick Kass

As UW-Madison prepares for a return to a more normal and vibrant campus activity level this fall, we are seeing greater interest in flexible transportation options for travel to campus by employees, students and visitors.
Recently, we’ve had over 4,000 employees enroll in flexible parking options that allow them access to campus parking facilities without a commitment to purchasing a dedicated space for a full year. Combined with a robust bus rapid transit (BRT) system, these policies can build a network of transportation options that will allow our employees to access campus in convenient, cost-effective and more environmentally friendly ways.
Forward looking transportation policies and a strong BRT system will also lead to more equitable regional connections without increasing traffic congestion or demand for parking.
BRT has the potential to connect thousands of people with campus in a faster, more convenient way. More parts of the city can be linked to campus with shorter travel times, which will expand opportunities for those living in those areas. As the city of Madison and Dane County continue to grow, a forward-thinking transit plan that includes BRT will help us thrive together.
Patrick Kass, director, transportation services, UW-Madison