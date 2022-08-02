 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Flex lanes are a good solution for Beltline -- William G. Lunney

Kudos to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation engineers, planners and staff for designing and implementing the flex lanes on the Beltline.

The lanes seem to be helping alleviate some of the rush-hour congestion while saving the valuable Monona wetlands and other important natural resources such as the UW Arboretum from the destructive impact of building additional lanes of concrete. Preserving our wetlands is essential to help deal with flooding, provide a haven for wildlife and help keep our lakes and waters clean.

So far this creative solution seems to be a win-win both for the community and Mother Nature until our mass transit system matures.

William G. Lunney, Sun Prairie

