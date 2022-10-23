 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Flex lane shouldn't be speeding lane -- Lyle Krall

The new flex lane on the Madison Beltline has improved traffic flow and travel time.

But this flex lane is the new speeding lane. I travel the Beltline every day. Whenever I'm in the flex lane, I'm holding up traffic if I'm not going more than 70 mph. I rarely see any state or local police monitoring traffic.

I am not recommending the crazy trend we have in Madison of lowering speed limits (because it does not deter the offenders), but I would rather like to see more frequent police presence on the Beltline. Let's make the flex Lane a safe solution.

Lyle Krall, Madison

