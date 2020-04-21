Flatten climate curve for next generation -- Tom Umhoefer

I’ve been to the Porcupine Mountains in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula twice. Once about 40 years ago, I was there for a three-day backpacking trip. Then I went again about 20 years ago for a long day hike. Both times I marveled at the cathedral-like old growth maple forests, and felt so appreciative to the visionaries who saved these forests.

One visionary was Wisconsin’s Aldo Leopold, who wrote an essay in 1942 "The Last Stand," advocating for the preservation of the “Porkies.” World War II was raging, and a two-ocean war created a huge demand for lumber, yet Leopold had the vision and the audacity to argue for conserving those ancient trees blanketing the Porcupine’s hills and valleys.

Today we face global challenges on two fronts. The coronavirus pandemic is causing extreme sickness, death and disruption -- but just might be starting to crest. Climate change is accelerating in first gear, and by the time today’s kindergartners retire will be roaring in third, and still accelerating.

Unless, of course, we have the vision of Leopold and others from 75 years ago. Act now and deliver the gift of a flatter climate curve to the next generations.

Tom Umhoefer, Stoughton